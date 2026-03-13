Pier Capital LLC Acquires 128,837 Shares of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. $CAPR

Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,837 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Capricor Therapeutics were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 122.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAPR. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $22.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

Key Headlines Impacting Capricor Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Capricor Therapeutics this week:

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

CAPR stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company’s leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.