32,560 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 565.1% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 185,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 157,643 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,823,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $14,989,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $11,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total transaction of $1,215,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 403,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,071,146.96. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 475,132 shares of company stock valued at $55,127,149. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 3.3%

HOOD opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.00. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $172.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.73.

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

