32,560 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 565.1% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 185,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 157,643 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,823,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $14,989,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $11,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets
In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total transaction of $1,215,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 403,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,071,146.96. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 475,132 shares of company stock valued at $55,127,149. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets Trading Down 3.3%
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $172.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.73.
Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets
Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Robinhood’s expansion into prediction markets is gaining traction and is already a meaningful revenue contributor (annualizing near $435M), supporting the firm’s long-term growth story and diversification away from just trading commissions.
- Positive Sentiment: Robinhood’s banking unit has crossed $1 billion in deposits and serves ~65k customers, which strengthens its deposit funding base and lowers funding/revenue volatility over time. Robinhood banking unit crosses $1 bln in deposits, 65k customers, CEO Tenev says
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts calling Robinhood a “beaten down” finance stock note continued growth momentum and positive EPS revisions for current/next fiscal years, suggesting upside if execution continues. These Beaten Down Finance Stocks Should Stay on Your Radar
- Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood released February operating metrics (monthly operating data); investors will look for trends (DAUs, trade counts, crypto volume, deposits) inside that release to confirm whether growth is accelerating or normalizing. Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports February 2026 Operating Data
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary noting the stock is modestly higher since earnings highlights the market’s mixed reception to the beat on EPS but slight revenue miss — short-term momentum is unclear. Why Is Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Up 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Neutral Sentiment: Rising third?party crypto tools (e.g., Banana Gun trading bot passing $8B annualized volume) are a sign of broader crypto activity but don’t directly translate to Robinhood user retention or take rates. Crypto trading bot Banana Gun clears $8B in annualized volume
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst and media comparisons favor Interactive Brokers (IBKR) as a steadier, more diversified brokerage with a lower valuation — that framing can pressure HOOD shares among risk-averse investors. HOOD vs. IBKR: Which is a Better Bet in the Volatile Crypto Market?
- Negative Sentiment: Reminders of HOOD’s steep historical drawdowns and high volatility raise risk concerns for allocators and may prompt selling or de-risking, especially after a recent multi-month rebound. How Low Can HOOD Stock Go?
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.
Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.
