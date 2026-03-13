Short Interest in Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERT) Decreases By 37.4%

Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 68,164 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the February 12th total of 108,893 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,587 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,587 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aeries Technology Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AERT opened at $0.37 on Friday. Aeries Technology has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

Get Aeries Technology alerts:

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Aeries Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aeries Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aeries Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AERT Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Aeries Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aeries Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Report on Aeries Technology

About Aeries Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeries Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeries Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.