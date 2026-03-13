ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 17,174,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 42,348,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBRX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ImmunityBio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of -0.03.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunityBio

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 75,000 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $900,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,850,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,238,360.21. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,412. Corporate insiders own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

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ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

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