First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,736 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the February 12th total of 5,183 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,374 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,374 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYT. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

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First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FYT remained flat at $60.14 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $64.60.

About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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