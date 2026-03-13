Penny Stocks To Follow Now – March 12th

AGRZ, Eightco, BigBear.ai, Bumble, and Tilly’s are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small, often thinly traded companies that trade at very low prices—commonly defined in the U.S. as under $5 per share and frequently quoted on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. They typically have low liquidity, wide bid–ask spreads and high volatility, making them higher risk and more susceptible to price manipulation and fraud than larger, exchange-listed stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

AGRZ (AGRZ)

Agroz Inc. is a fully vertically integrated agricultural technology company designing, building, managing and operating indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture vertical farms. Agroz Inc. is based in KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia.

Eightco (ORBS)

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORBS

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Bumble (BMBL)

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMBL

Tilly’s (TLYS)

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLYS

Recommended Stories