Promising Insurance Stocks To Research – March 12th

Wells Fargo & Company, KKR & Co. Inc., Marsh & McLennan Companies, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., and Progressive are the five Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that underwrite and sell insurance products (life, health, property & casualty, reinsurance, etc.), so investors gain ownership in firms whose revenue comes from premiums and the investment of those premiums. Their performance is driven by underwriting results, investment returns, interest rates and reserve adequacy, making them often viewed as relatively defensive, income-producing investments but with exposure to catastrophe losses and regulatory risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

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Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

KKR & Co., Inc. operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KKR

Marsh & McLennan Companies (MRSH)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRSH

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AJG

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGR

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