WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:DVQQ) Short Interest Update

WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:DVQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 616 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the February 12th total of 932 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 536 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 536 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:DVQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned 6.84% of WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

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WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF Price Performance

DVQQ traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $25.85. 1,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,076. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF Dividend Announcement

WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.0102 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

(Get Free Report)

The WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (DVQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Syntax Defined Volatility Triple Qs index. The fund tracks an index that primarily invests in the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), while alternately allocating between total return swaps and cash positions for a target annual volatility rate of 22%. DVQQ was launched on Dec 16, 2024 and is issued by WEBs.

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