Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Jbs N.V. $JBS

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of JBS by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBS shares. Santander raised shares of JBS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group raised JBS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.50 price objective on JBS in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research cut JBS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded JBS from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

JBS Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of JBS stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. Jbs N.V. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

About JBS

(Free Report)

JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

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