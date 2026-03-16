Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,580 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of McKesson worth $49,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 target price on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $960.93.

McKesson Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MCK stock opened at $941.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $893.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $826.35. The stock has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $637.00 and a 12 month high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,530. The trade was a 45.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total value of $179,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,605. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,820 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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