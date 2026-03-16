General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,856 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of General Motors worth $29,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,759,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,450,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418,367 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,322,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,909,748,000 after purchasing an additional 989,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in General Motors by 8.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,130,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,105,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,467 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 5.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $868,986,000 after buying an additional 748,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in General Motors by 81.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,659,000 after buying an additional 5,830,050 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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General Motors Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of GM stock opened at $72.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GM shares. DZ Bank raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.39.

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General Motors Company Profile

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General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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