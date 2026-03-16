Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Equinix worth $39,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in Equinix by 209.1% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

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Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $969.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $871.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $814.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $992.90. The company has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by ($0.16). Equinix had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $5.16 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,333 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.25, for a total value of $1,072,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,391.75. The trade was a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.15, for a total value of $2,621,347.40. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 12,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,155,099.10. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,842 shares of company stock valued at $14,494,840. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $933.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equinix from $973.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,006.91.

View Our Latest Report on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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