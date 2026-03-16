Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 4,505 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Simon Property Group worth $31,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 143.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SPG opened at $186.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.61. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.34 and a 52 week high of $205.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 124.12% and a net margin of 72.71%.The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Stefan M. Selig bought 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,386.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 32,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,522. This trade represents a 0.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 363 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $67,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,214. This trade represents a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 2,192 shares of company stock valued at $407,712 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho set a $192.00 price target on Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $205.00 price target on Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed?use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high?profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open?air centers, outlet properties and mixed?use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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