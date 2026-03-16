Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $32,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 30.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,935,000 after acquiring an additional 17,296 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $6,217,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Marriott International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $353.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $320.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.81, for a total value of $1,439,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,998.01. This trade represents a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 63,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.22, for a total value of $22,630,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,813,498.74. This represents a 35.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,540 shares of company stock valued at $34,274,055. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.8%

MAR stock opened at $313.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.87. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $370.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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