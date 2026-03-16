Centiva Capital LP Purchases 6,436 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 191.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 96,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in National Health Investors by 293.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 30.0% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 21.8% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 986,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 176,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 139.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 37,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $85.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.65. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 37.81%.The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.940-4.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Health Investors from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company’s portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

See Also

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