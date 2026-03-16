52,385 Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,513,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275,383 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,240,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,061,000 after buying an additional 1,718,759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,469,000 after buying an additional 1,390,497 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 482.0% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,000 after buying an additional 916,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,578,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,162,000 after buying an additional 702,456 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MUFG. Zacks Research downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.2%

MUFG stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $194.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 13.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan’s largest banking groups and among the world’s leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG’s core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

See Also

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