USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Shares Up 3.1% – What’s Next?

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.09. Approximately 13,481,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 21,243,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Monday, December 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on USA Rare Earth from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on USA Rare Earth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

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USA Rare Earth Trading Down 1.5%

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Michael Blitzer purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $2,144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 847,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,170,400. The trade was a 13.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Trabuco bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,380. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in USA Rare Earth by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in USA Rare Earth by 10,448.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in USA Rare Earth during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

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USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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