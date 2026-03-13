Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Scholar Rock (SRRK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK) in the last few weeks:
- 3/4/2026 – Scholar Rock had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2026 – Scholar Rock had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2026 – Scholar Rock had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2026 – Scholar Rock had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2026 – Scholar Rock had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $44.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2026 – Scholar Rock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc..
- 3/3/2026 – Scholar Rock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – Scholar Rock had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – Scholar Rock had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
Insider Activity at Scholar Rock
In related news, insider Jing L. Marantz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $193,425.21. Following the sale, the insider owned 126,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,338.36. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 8,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $399,341.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 98,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,806.15. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 208,470 shares of company stock worth $9,201,778 over the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
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