Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Scholar Rock (SRRK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2026 – Scholar Rock had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Scholar Rock had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Scholar Rock had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Scholar Rock had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Scholar Rock had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $44.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Scholar Rock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc..

3/3/2026 – Scholar Rock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Scholar Rock had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Scholar Rock had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In related news, insider Jing L. Marantz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $193,425.21. Following the sale, the insider owned 126,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,338.36. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 8,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $399,341.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 98,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,806.15. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 208,470 shares of company stock worth $9,201,778 over the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

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