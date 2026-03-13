Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEA. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lear from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays set a $140.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lear

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Lear

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $1,345,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,891.91. This trade represents a 30.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $214,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,370. The trade was a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,427. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lear by 62.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 942.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Lear News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lear this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC started coverage of Lear with a “sector perform” rating and a $135 price target (~16.9% upside from the current level), which signals analyst confidence in upside potential and may support the stock as analysts and investors reassess estimates. Article Title

RBC started coverage of Lear with a “sector perform” rating and a $135 price target (~16.9% upside from the current level), which signals analyst confidence in upside potential and may support the stock as analysts and investors reassess estimates. Positive Sentiment: Lear’s most recent quarterly report (Feb 4) beat EPS and revenue estimates — $3.41 EPS vs. $2.67 expected and revenue of $5.99B vs. $5.78B — showing demand resilience in its auto-parts business and supporting near-term earnings visibility.

Lear’s most recent quarterly report (Feb 4) beat EPS and revenue estimates — $3.41 EPS vs. $2.67 expected and revenue of $5.99B vs. $5.78B — showing demand resilience in its auto-parts business and supporting near-term earnings visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and balance-sheet context: P/E ~14.2, PEG ~0.86, debt/equity ~0.52 — these metrics make Lear look reasonably valued versus peers, which could limit downside but also cap rapid re-rating absent stronger growth drivers.

Valuation and balance-sheet context: P/E ~14.2, PEG ~0.86, debt/equity ~0.52 — these metrics make Lear look reasonably valued versus peers, which could limit downside but also cap rapid re-rating absent stronger growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Technical and liquidity signals: trading volume is slightly below average and the stock sits between its 50?day (~$126.55) and 200?day (~$113.81) moving averages — watch the 200?day for potential technical support.

Technical and liquidity signals: trading volume is slightly below average and the stock sits between its 50?day (~$126.55) and 200?day (~$113.81) moving averages — watch the 200?day for potential technical support. Negative Sentiment: Profitability pressure: despite the quarter’s top-line beat, net margin remains thin (~1.88%) and YoY revenue growth was modest (~4.8%), which could limit multiple expansion and make the stock sensitive to any cyclical weakness in vehicle production or commodity/FX headwinds.

Lear Trading Down 2.1%

LEA opened at $115.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. Lear has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $142.84.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lear will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.79%.

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.