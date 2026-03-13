Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock Price

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ServiceTitan from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

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ServiceTitan Trading Down 8.4%

ServiceTitan stock traded down $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.29. 1,762,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. ServiceTitan has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $131.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of -0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.80.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $253.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $1,648,960.56. Following the sale, the president owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $100.62. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $76,052.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 330,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,215,552.40. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,620,383. Company insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceTitan

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceTitan by 391.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,702,000.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceTitan

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceTitan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and GAAP beat: ServiceTitan reported roughly $254M in Q4 revenue (?+21% YoY) and reported EPS above Street consensus in company releases, evidence demand and top-line momentum remain intact. Earnings Release

Q4 revenue and GAAP beat: ServiceTitan reported roughly $254M in Q4 revenue (?+21% YoY) and reported EPS above Street consensus in company releases, evidence demand and top-line momentum remain intact. Positive Sentiment: Leadership hire to accelerate AI/product strategy: ServiceTitan named Abhishek Mathur as CTO and Chief Product Officer, signaling renewed focus on AI-first product investment that could drive longer-term differentiation. CTO Appointment

Leadership hire to accelerate AI/product strategy: ServiceTitan named Abhishek Mathur as CTO and Chief Product Officer, signaling renewed focus on AI-first product investment that could drive longer-term differentiation. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance mixed/inline: Management provided FY?2027 and Q1 revenue ranges (Q1 revenue guided roughly $255–257M vs. consensus ~252M), which are broadly in line with expectations but left some details on profitability/growth cadence unclear. See the call transcripts and slides for color. Earnings Transcript

Guidance mixed/inline: Management provided FY?2027 and Q1 revenue ranges (Q1 revenue guided roughly $255–257M vs. consensus ~252M), which are broadly in line with expectations but left some details on profitability/growth cadence unclear. See the call transcripts and slides for color. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest via options and institutional moves: Elevated call-option activity and noted institutional buying in recent filings suggest some investors are placing leveraged bets on a rebound even as others reduce exposure. Options Flow

Investor interest via options and institutional moves: Elevated call-option activity and noted institutional buying in recent filings suggest some investors are placing leveraged bets on a rebound even as others reduce exposure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to mixed message on profitability and forward outlook: Analysts and market commentary described results as “mixed” — top-line beat but margins/operating losses and any conservative tone on FY?27 prompted caution. Seeking Alpha summarized the call as a stumble given the trade?off between growth and near?term profitability. Seeking Alpha: Mixed Results

Market reaction to mixed message on profitability and forward outlook: Analysts and market commentary described results as “mixed” — top-line beat but margins/operating losses and any conservative tone on FY?27 prompted caution. Seeking Alpha summarized the call as a stumble given the trade?off between growth and near?term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Wave of analyst price-target cuts: Several firms trimmed PTs this morning (Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, BMO, Needham, BTIG among others), which increases selling pressure even though most kept constructive ratings. Analyst PT Changes

Wave of analyst price-target cuts: Several firms trimmed PTs this morning (Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, BMO, Needham, BTIG among others), which increases selling pressure even though most kept constructive ratings. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and persistent unprofitability: Recent data flagged concentrated insider sales and continued negative net margins/operating loss despite improving cash generation — factors that can weigh on investor confidence. QuiverQuant: Financials & Insider Activity

About ServiceTitan

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ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

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