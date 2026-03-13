CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. CareCloud had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 24.31%. CareCloud updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.200-0.23 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from CareCloud’s conference call:

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For 2025 CareCloud delivered a financial turnaround — $120.5M revenue (?9% YoY), GAAP net income $10.8M (first full-year positive EPS since IPO, $0.10), $20.5M free cash flow , and 2026 guidance of $128–130M revenue and EPS $0.20–$0.23.

(?9% YoY), (first full-year positive EPS since IPO, $0.10), , and 2026 guidance of and EPS $0.20–$0.23. Strategic M&A expanded the addressable market — the Medsphere and MAP App deals added inpatient/hospital products (Wellsoft, HealthLine) and >100 hospitals, were funded from free cash flow at <1x revenue and caused no common-share dilution, creating a cross-sell runway for RCM and AI.

and deals added inpatient/hospital products (Wellsoft, HealthLine) and >100 hospitals, were funded from free cash flow at <1x revenue and caused no common-share dilution, creating a cross-sell runway for RCM and AI. AI is now core to the go?forward plan — the AI Center of Excellence and product launches (notably stratusAI Desk Agent , Voice Audit, cirrusAI Notes) are in production with early customer traction (one client reports ~80% of inbound scheduling calls handled) and roadmap items (coding, prior auth, “zero?touch” claims) targeted for 2026 monetization.

, Voice Audit, cirrusAI Notes) are in production with early customer traction (one client reports ~80% of inbound scheduling calls handled) and roadmap items (coding, prior auth, “zero?touch” claims) targeted for 2026 monetization. Liquidity and execution risks remain — year?end cash was modest (~$3.6M) despite strong free cash flow, the company resumed and will double Series B preferred dividends to clear arrearages, guidance excludes any unannounced material M&A, and broader market skepticism of AI/SaaS valuations could weigh on the stock until consistent AI revenue/metrics are proven.

CareCloud Trading Up 9.1%

CareCloud stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 846,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,435. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $134.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06.

Key Stories Impacting CareCloud

Positive Sentiment: Reported results: Q4 EPS matched the consensus at $0.11 and revenue of $34.42M beat estimates (~$32.1M), with healthy net margin and ROE — a near-term fundamental catalyst supporting the stock. CareCloud Q4 Earnings Match

Reported results: Q4 EPS matched the consensus at $0.11 and revenue of $34.42M beat estimates (~$32.1M), with healthy net margin and ROE — a near-term fundamental catalyst supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Record profitability and AI push: CareCloud reported record net income and its first full-year positive EPS since IPO, and introduced generative-AI products and a 2026 growth outlook — positives for revenue/profit trajectory and investor sentiment. Press Release

Record profitability and AI push: CareCloud reported record net income and its first full-year positive EPS since IPO, and introduced generative-AI products and a 2026 growth outlook — positives for revenue/profit trajectory and investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Analyst model updates: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 estimate (to $0.45 from $0.43) and published quarterly/FY estimates for 2026–2027, which can support valuation re-ratings if revisions continue upward. Zacks Coverage

Analyst model updates: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 estimate (to $0.45 from $0.43) and published quarterly/FY estimates for 2026–2027, which can support valuation re-ratings if revisions continue upward. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published detailed quarterly estimates (Q2–Q4 2026 ~ $0.11–$0.12 each; FY2027 ~$0.53) — useful guidance for modeling but not an immediate stock-moving surprise. (No article link available.)

Zacks published detailed quarterly estimates (Q2–Q4 2026 ~ $0.11–$0.12 each; FY2027 ~$0.53) — useful guidance for modeling but not an immediate stock-moving surprise. (No article link available.) Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest notices in recent reports show zero reported short interest with anomalous “NaN” changes — likely a reporting/data issue rather than a real market signal.

Short-interest notices in recent reports show zero reported short interest with anomalous “NaN” changes — likely a reporting/data issue rather than a real market signal. Negative Sentiment: Conservative FY2026 guidance: CareCloud set FY2026 EPS guidance at $0.20–$0.23 (below the consensus ~$0.24) and revenue guidance of $128M–$132M (vs. consensus ~$130.6M). The lower EPS midpoint versus street expectations is a restraint on the stock despite the quarterly beat. Guidance Details

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting CareCloud this week:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCLD. ThinkEquity began coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareCloud has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCLD

Institutional Trading of CareCloud

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud during the third quarter valued at $284,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in CareCloud by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CareCloud by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 136,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 58,805 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

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CareCloud, Inc is a healthcare technology company that provides cloud-based practice management, electronic health record (EHR) and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions to medical practices and health systems. Its flagship offering, the CareCloud Central platform, combines clinical, financial and administrative workflows into a single, unified system. The platform includes modules for scheduling, billing, coding, patient engagement and telehealth, enabling practices to streamline front- and back-office operations and improve overall practice performance.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida, CareCloud serves small to mid-size physician groups and specialty clinics across the United States.

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