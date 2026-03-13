Critical Contrast: Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) vs. Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ)

Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ – Get Free Report) and Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 1 4 1 3.00

Okeanis Eco Tankers has a consensus target price of $43.35, indicating a potential downside of 2.67%. Given Okeanis Eco Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Okeanis Eco Tankers is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Okeanis Eco Tankers $391.55 million N/A $122.95 million $3.74 11.91

Okeanis Eco Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A Okeanis Eco Tankers 31.40% 26.63% 11.10%

Summary

Okeanis Eco Tankers beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

