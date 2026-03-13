Korea Investment CORP Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,778 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,604.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 333.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $292.75 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.92 and a twelve month high of $332.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.67.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.29. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $350.00 target price on Burlington Stores and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.44.

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

