Pier Capital LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 125.1% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 93,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,112,000 after buying an additional 52,181 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 442,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,132,000 after acquiring an additional 194,909 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,427,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEU opened at $214.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $464.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.07 and its 200 day moving average is $272.81. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.40 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LEU. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Centrus Energy from $292.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

