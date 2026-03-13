Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $7.07 Million Investment in Accenture PLC $ACN

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,000. Accenture accounts for 1.0% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 73.8% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 146.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Accenture Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:ACN opened at $195.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.20. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $188.73 and a fifty-two week high of $326.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The business had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $1,461,130.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,963.65. The trade was a 28.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,026 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $289,024.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 27,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,887.70. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

