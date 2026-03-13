Quantitative Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2,119.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,044 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: NextEra told investors it expects to add 15–30 GW of power capacity for U.S. data centers by 2035 — a large, multi?year growth opportunity for NextEra Energy Resources that supports revenue and project backlog expansion. NextEra Anticipates Adding up to 30 GW for Data Centers

NextEra told investors it expects to add 15–30 GW of power capacity for U.S. data centers by 2035 — a large, multi?year growth opportunity for NextEra Energy Resources that supports revenue and project backlog expansion. Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target to $104 (from $91) and kept a Buy rating, citing strength in the NEER segment and rising large-customer (data center) demand — a near?term analyst endorsement that can support buying interest. UBS Raises NextEra Target

UBS raised its price target to $104 (from $91) and kept a Buy rating, citing strength in the NEER segment and rising large-customer (data center) demand — a near?term analyst endorsement that can support buying interest. Positive Sentiment: NextEra recently increased its quarterly dividend (to $0.6232), raising yield and income appeal for dividend investors — supportive for longer?term demand from income?focused holders. MarketBeat NEE Profile & Dividend

NextEra recently increased its quarterly dividend (to $0.6232), raising yield and income appeal for dividend investors — supportive for longer?term demand from income?focused holders. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage remains broadly constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy” and several Buy/Overweight ratings); that steadies expectations but doesn’t create an immediate catalyst. Analyst Consensus

Coverage remains broadly constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy” and several Buy/Overweight ratings); that steadies expectations but doesn’t create an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Barron’s updated pages and data listings are available (useful for reference) but are not a clear near?term price driver. Barron’s Stock Grader

Barron’s updated pages and data listings are available (useful for reference) but are not a clear near?term price driver. Negative Sentiment: NextEra announced its chief risk officer will resign (effective March 20), leaving a near?term leadership gap in risk oversight during a period of major project execution — a governance/operational risk that can concern investors. CRO Resigns

NextEra announced its chief risk officer will resign (effective March 20), leaving a near?term leadership gap in risk oversight during a period of major project execution — a governance/operational risk that can concern investors. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: NextEra’s treasurer disclosed a ~7,161?share sale (~$646k) at ~\$90.27 recently. Clustered insider reductions (multiple filings) can amplify short?term negative sentiment and increase supply pressure. Treasurer Sale Filing

NYSE:NEE opened at $91.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.71. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $95.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.16.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,073,290. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 185,882 shares of company stock worth $16,616,757 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

