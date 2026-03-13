Pier Capital LLC Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trex from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Trex Price Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $68.78.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $161.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company’s core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex’s product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

