Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Priority Technology from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Priority Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Priority Technology Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.39. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.92 million. Priority Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Priority Technology will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the third quarter worth $1,840,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 40.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 53,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 66.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 594,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 236,622 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the second quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Priority Technology in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company formed to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. As a blank-check company, it does not conduct any operations of its own and holds the proceeds from its initial public offering in a trust account pending the identification and completion of a business combination.

The company’s management team is focused on evaluating target businesses that offer scalable technology products or services, including software, digital platforms and related infrastructure.

