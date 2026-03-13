aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Achieves $64.41 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $64.41 million and $2.29 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000830 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 996,446,188 coins and its circulating supply is 819,070,495 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf’s technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. Telegram, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Reddit, Medium”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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