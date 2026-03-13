Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,813,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 543% from the previous session’s volume of 282,124 shares.The stock last traded at $105.70 and had previously closed at $105.67.
Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.68.
Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.3231 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF
The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.
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