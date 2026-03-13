Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,813,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 543% from the previous session’s volume of 282,124 shares.The stock last traded at $105.70 and had previously closed at $105.67.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.68.

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Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.3231 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLL. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

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