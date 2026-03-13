Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2026

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSEGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29 and last traded at GBX 27.92, with a volume of 3742479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 68 price target on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jadestone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JSE

Jadestone Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.78. The firm has a market cap of £151.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jadestone Energy is a leading upstream oil and gas company in the Asia Pacific region, with a focus on production and near-term development assets.

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