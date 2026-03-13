Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29 and last traded at GBX 27.92, with a volume of 3742479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 68 price target on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jadestone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 59.

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Jadestone Energy Price Performance

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.78. The firm has a market cap of £151.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.40.

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Jadestone Energy is a leading upstream oil and gas company in the Asia Pacific region, with a focus on production and near-term development assets.

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