Hyperliquid Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $433.13 Million (HYPE)

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. Hyperliquid has a total market capitalization of $12.12 billion and approximately $433.13 million worth of Hyperliquid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperliquid token can currently be purchased for $36.30 or 0.00050550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hyperliquid has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hyperliquid Profile

Hyperliquid’s total supply is 957,135,724 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,931,719 tokens. Hyperliquid’s official website is hyperliquid.xyz. Hyperliquid’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx.

Buying and Selling Hyperliquid

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperliquid (HYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Hyperliquid platform. Hyperliquid has a current supply of 957,204,928.69740275 with 257,395,266.49019287 in circulation. The last known price of Hyperliquid is 36.46653131 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $423,441,229.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperliquid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperliquid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperliquid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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