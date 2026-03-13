SEEEN (LON:SEEN) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report) was down 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 and last traded at GBX 3.50. Approximately 420,484 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 110,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.

SEEEN Stock Down 12.5%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.28. The firm has a market cap of £4.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Williams sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4, for a total transaction of £13,333.32. 15.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEEEN Company Profile

SEEEN delivers the first AI-powered Video Experience Platform. Our technology gives you precise control over your video content, increases video inventory, and delivers more immediate, relevant and personal audience experiences that are designed for action at the point of inspiration. Our products include CreatorSuite, JetStream and Dialog-To-Clip (https://seeen.com/premiere-plug-in).

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