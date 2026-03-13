ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) Price Tops $0.12

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. One ANyONe Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. ANyONe Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.36 million and $300.18 thousand worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ANyONe Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ANyONe Protocol Profile

ANyONe Protocol’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,999,965 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn. ANyONe Protocol’s official message board is anyone-protocol.medium.com. ANyONe Protocol’s official website is anyone.io.

ANyONe Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 97,499,965.54041649 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 0.11115714 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $205,035.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANyONe Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANyONe Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

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