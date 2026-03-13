Freedom Capital Upgrades Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) to “Strong-Buy”

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Freedom Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Thursday. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Loop Capital set a $14.50 price objective on Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viant Technology
Viant Technology Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $55,292.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 405,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,701.86. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capital V. Llc sold 9,836 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $90,196.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,554.20. This represents a 88.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 155,123 shares of company stock worth $1,729,594 over the last 90 days. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Viant Technology
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Viant Technology by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Viant Technology by 620.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.
More Viant Technology News
Here are the key news stories impacting Viant Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages reaffirmed “buy” ratings and raised price targets, signaling renewed analyst conviction (Rosenblatt to $20 PT, B. Riley to $17 PT, DA Davidson to $15.50 PT). These notes support upside expectations and likely helped share gains. Benzinga TickerReport
- Positive Sentiment: Viant reported Q4 revenue of $110.12M, above consensus (~$103.4M), and issued Q1 revenue guidance of $83.0M–$86.0M (above the ~$81.6M consensus), which supports near-term top-line momentum. Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage with a buy recommendation, adding incremental institutional attention that can buoy demand for the shares. MSN
- Neutral Sentiment: Company commentary and the earnings call emphasize “record” Q4 results and an opportunity to accelerate growth; read the transcript and highlights for management’s color on AI product adoption and client trends. Yahoo Finance Seeking Alpha
- Neutral Sentiment: The company released its full earnings release and slide deck; slides may contain additional bookings/seasonality detail that will matter to quarterly cadence. Slide Deck BusinessWire
- Negative Sentiment: EPS came in at $0.22 vs. consensus $0.23 (miss by $0.01). Combined with a very low net margin and negative ROE, profitability concerns remain a watch item that could cap multiple expansion until margins improve. Zacks
About Viant Technology
Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.
Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viant Technology
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.