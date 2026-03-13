Freedom Capital Upgrades Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) to “Strong-Buy”

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Freedom Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Thursday. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Loop Capital set a $14.50 price objective on Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of DSP opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.62 million, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.05. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $55,292.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 405,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,701.86. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capital V. Llc sold 9,836 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $90,196.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,554.20. This represents a 88.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 155,123 shares of company stock worth $1,729,594 over the last 90 days. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Viant Technology by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Viant Technology by 620.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages reaffirmed “buy” ratings and raised price targets, signaling renewed analyst conviction (Rosenblatt to $20 PT, B. Riley to $17 PT, DA Davidson to $15.50 PT). These notes support upside expectations and likely helped share gains. Benzinga TickerReport

Multiple brokerages reaffirmed “buy” ratings and raised price targets, signaling renewed analyst conviction (Rosenblatt to $20 PT, B. Riley to $17 PT, DA Davidson to $15.50 PT). These notes support upside expectations and likely helped share gains. Positive Sentiment: Viant reported Q4 revenue of $110.12M, above consensus (~$103.4M), and issued Q1 revenue guidance of $83.0M–$86.0M (above the ~$81.6M consensus), which supports near-term top-line momentum. Press Release

Viant reported Q4 revenue of $110.12M, above consensus (~$103.4M), and issued Q1 revenue guidance of $83.0M–$86.0M (above the ~$81.6M consensus), which supports near-term top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage with a buy recommendation, adding incremental institutional attention that can buoy demand for the shares. MSN

Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage with a buy recommendation, adding incremental institutional attention that can buoy demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Company commentary and the earnings call emphasize “record” Q4 results and an opportunity to accelerate growth; read the transcript and highlights for management’s color on AI product adoption and client trends. Yahoo Finance Seeking Alpha

Company commentary and the earnings call emphasize “record” Q4 results and an opportunity to accelerate growth; read the transcript and highlights for management’s color on AI product adoption and client trends. Neutral Sentiment: The company released its full earnings release and slide deck; slides may contain additional bookings/seasonality detail that will matter to quarterly cadence. Slide Deck BusinessWire

The company released its full earnings release and slide deck; slides may contain additional bookings/seasonality detail that will matter to quarterly cadence. Negative Sentiment: EPS came in at $0.22 vs. consensus $0.23 (miss by $0.01). Combined with a very low net margin and negative ROE, profitability concerns remain a watch item that could cap multiple expansion until margins improve. Zacks

Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

