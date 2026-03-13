Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 31,351 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 42.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Allstate were worth $22,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $829,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 28.9% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 50,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Allstate by 32.7% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $204.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.23. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.66.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $5.59. Allstate had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 15.19%.The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $228.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. William Blair downgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $231.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.88.

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $4,114,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,135,660. The trade was a 16.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

