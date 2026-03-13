American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,381 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the February 12th total of 10,922 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,835 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,835 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDSI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 940,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,605,000 after acquiring an additional 377,775 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 70,614 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 43,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares during the last quarter.

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American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDSI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,679. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.99 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.65.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Dividend Announcement

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

(Get Free Report)

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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