NiSource (NYSE:NI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.70 and last traded at $47.4140, with a volume of 728139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on NiSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on NiSource in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on NiSource from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

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NiSource Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

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NiSource, Inc (NYSE: NI) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company’s core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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