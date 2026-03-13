Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Trading Down 16.4% – Time to Sell?

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 170,069 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 115,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$35.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 4.40.

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Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.80 million for the quarter. Greenlane Renewables had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.000286 earnings per share for the current year.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading global specialist in biogas desulfurization and upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years with more than 355 systems supplied into 28 countries. We transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas (‘RNG’) from a wide range of sources such as landfills, sugar mills, dairy farms, wastewater, and food waste.

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