AAM Brentview Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BDIV) Short Interest Up 76.8% in February

AAM Brentview Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BDIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,624 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the February 12th total of 2,615 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,272 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,272 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

AAM Brentview Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BDIV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. AAM Brentview Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.92.

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AAM Brentview Dividend Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

About AAM Brentview Dividend Growth ETF

The AAM Brentview Dividend Growth ETF (BDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks current income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of 30 to 40 US-listed stocks. Companies selected for the fund are considered best positioned, based on fundamental criteria, to grow their dividend. BDIV was launched on Jul 30, 2024 and is issued by Advisors Asset Management.

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