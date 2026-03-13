VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Short Interest Update

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 872,539 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the February 12th total of 501,084 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 481,015 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 481,015 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,140,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,754 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Intelligence LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,006,000. Dougherty & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,505,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 615,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 405,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,496,000.

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VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PFXF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,565. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $18.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0951 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded. PFXF was launched on Jul 16, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

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