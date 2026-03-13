Short Interest in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) Rises By 75.5%

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,013 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the February 12th total of 2,287 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,876 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,876 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the third quarter worth $209,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period.

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SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLV traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 12 month low of $109.28 and a 12 month high of $144.66. The firm has a market cap of $206.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.59.

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected and weighted by low volatility and other factors. SMLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

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