WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 81,099 shares, an increase of 74.9% from the February 12th total of 46,357 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,953 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,953 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Align Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,846,000. TopTier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,069,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 59,706 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,808,000. Finally, CPC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CPC Advisors LLC now owns 255,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 55,633 shares during the period.

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WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Trading Down 0.1%

EZM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.41. 13,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.09. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $72.45.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market. The Index consists of the companies in the top 75% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Earnings Index after the 500 largest companies have been removed.

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