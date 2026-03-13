Vaulta (A) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $126.45 Million

Vaulta (A) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Vaulta has a total market cap of $126.45 million and approximately $16.52 million worth of Vaulta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vaulta coin can now be bought for $0.0809 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vaulta has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Vaulta

Vaulta was first traded on May 11th, 2025. Vaulta’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,570,047 coins. The official message board for Vaulta is www.vaulta.com/resources. Vaulta’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_. The official website for Vaulta is www.vaulta.com. The Reddit community for Vaulta is https://reddit.com/r/vaulta and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vaulta

According to CryptoCompare, “Vaulta (A) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Vaulta has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 1,628,046,702.7535 in circulation. The last known price of Vaulta is 0.07523458 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $11,326,126.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vaulta.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vaulta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vaulta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vaulta using one of the exchanges listed above.

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