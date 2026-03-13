Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in RLI Corp. $RLI

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,608,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,533,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,422,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,782,000 after buying an additional 191,020 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth about $13,677,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in RLI by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,189 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $115,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 100,318 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,440.82. This trade represents a 2.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $287,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,225.50. This represents a 3.60% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI opened at $62.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.50. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $81.79.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $465.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.53 million. RLI had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research cut RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial set a $58.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $59.00 price target on RLI and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

About RLI

RLI Corporation (NYSE:RLI) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI’s approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

