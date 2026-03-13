RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.25, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. RWE had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 10.82%.

RWE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,142. RWE has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.36.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of RWE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of RWE from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

About RWE

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RWE AG, traded in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:RWEOY, is a leading European energy company headquartered in Essen, Germany. The firm operates as an integrated utility, encompassing power generation, supply, trading and renewable energy development. Its diversified portfolio spans conventional assets—such as gas- and coal-fired power plants—and an expanding array of wind, solar and battery-storage projects managed through its RWE Renewables division.

In its conventional business, RWE Generation produces baseload and peak?load electricity to meet industrial and consumer demand across Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

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