Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Up 7.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) traded up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.5250. 384,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,062,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Precigen from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

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Precigen Trading Up 6.1%

Insider Activity at Precigen

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director Randal J. Kirk sold 1,900,036 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $7,942,150.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 341,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,170.02. The trade was a 84.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 26,460,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,056,000 after buying an additional 10,192,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,824,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,248,000 after buying an additional 6,335,033 shares during the period. SymBiosis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,540,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Precigen by 201.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,505,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Precigen by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,446 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines. The company leverages proprietary gene and cell therapy platforms to design targeted therapies for oncology, infectious diseases and rare conditions. Precigen’s approach combines synthetic biology, immuno-oncology and microbiome engineering to create precision treatments intended to enhance efficacy while minimizing off-target effects.

The centerpiece of Precigen’s technology is its OmniCAR platform, which enables the rapid generation of adaptable chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell products.

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