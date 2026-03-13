Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Trading Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $10.9810. 7,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 42,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Ramaco Resources Trading Down 10.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $687.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 9.59%.The company had revenue of $128.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. now owns 1,252,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after buying an additional 17,768 shares during the period. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. now owns 1,235,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. now owns 827,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) is a U.S.-based coal company focused on the exploration, development and production of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company’s operations encompass both surface and underground mining in the central Appalachian Basin, where it seeks to capitalize on the region’s high-quality, low-ash coal reserves. Ramaco’s product portfolio includes metallurgical coking coal used in steelmaking, as well as steam coal for power generation, with an emphasis on meeting the exacting specifications of industrial customers.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Ramaco Resources has assembled a strategic acreage position in southern West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania.

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