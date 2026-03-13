BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Trading Down 7.8% – Here’s What Happened

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.5380. 152,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 410,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Clarkson Capital raised BW LPG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BW LPG in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Dnb Carnegie lowered shares of BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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BW LPG Stock Down 7.5%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. BW LPG had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.76%.

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $5.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from BW LPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $21.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 159.8%. BW LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of BW LPG

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fearnley Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,388,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BW LPG by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC raised its position in shares of BW LPG by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 68,055 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

BW LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BW LPG (NYSE: BWLP) is a pure?play owner and operator of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers. The company’s core business centers on the maritime transportation of LPG, predominantly propane and butane, under both time? and voyage?charter arrangements. Its fleet comprises pressurized and semi?refrigerated vessels designed to meet the specific requirements of LPG producers, traders and end?users around the world.

Headquartered in Singapore, BW LPG serves a global customer base, with commercial offices in key energy hubs including Houston, London, Dubai and Tokyo.

Further Reading

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