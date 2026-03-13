Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 16147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -52.16. The firm has a market cap of C$9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.83.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks. It also offers spectral surveillance architecture. The company was formerly known as KIK Polymers Inc and changed its name to Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc in January 2012.
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